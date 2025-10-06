New Jersey Drug Crimes Lawyer Adam M. Lustberg Provides Insight On Mushroom Possession Laws

Hackensack, NJ - New Jersey drug crimes lawyer Adam M. Lustberg of Lustberg Law Offices, LLC ( ) is addressing growing questions surrounding the legal classification of hallucinogenic mushrooms in the state. Recent legislative reforms have reduced penalties for possession of small amounts, prompting important discussions about how these changes affect individuals facing charges.

While psilocybin mushrooms remain categorized as a Schedule I controlled substance in New Jersey, possession of one ounce or less is no longer considered a third-degree crime. Instead, the offense has been reclassified as a disorderly persons offense, carrying a potential penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. According to New Jersey drug crimes lawyer Adam M. Lustberg, this adjustment reflects a broader shift in the state's approach to lower-level drug cases while maintaining strict penalties for larger-scale distribution or trafficking.

The evolving legal framework highlights the importance of understanding the difference between personal possession and charges involving distribution. Under N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5, possession with intent to distribute one ounce or more of psilocybin mushrooms remains a second-degree crime, punishable by five to ten years in prison and fines up to $150,000. These penalties underscore New Jersey's firm stance against the trafficking of controlled substances. By consulting with a New Jersey drug crimes lawyer, defendants can evaluate potential defenses, including unlawful search and seizure, lack of ownership or control, or entrapment.

Recent legislative developments also signal the possibility of regulated therapeutic use of psilocybin in New Jersey. In late 2024, a bill advanced through the state Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee proposing the supervised medical administration of psilocybin for conditions such as depression, PTSD, and cluster headaches. If enacted, New Jersey would join a growing number of states exploring psilocybin's medical potential, though recreational use would remain illegal.

For individuals charged with psilocybin possession, the consequences extend beyond fines or incarceration. Convictions can impact employment, education, housing opportunities, and immigration status. Adam M. Lustberg emphasizes that early legal representation can be pivotal in mitigating these risks and building a strong defense strategy.

About Lustberg Law Offices, LLC:

Lustberg Law Offices, LLC, led by Adam M. Lustberg, provides dedicated criminal defense representation across New Jersey and New York. The firm handles cases involving drug possession, distribution, violent crimes, theft, and juvenile offenses. With over 14 years of courtroom experience, Adam M. Lustberg is recognized for his commitment to safeguarding the rights of his clients at every stage of the legal process.

To learn more or to schedule a consultation, visit or call (201) 880-5311.

