First City Credit Union Launches Upgraded Website To Enhance Member Experience
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) First City Credit Union is proud to announce the launch of its newly upgraded website, designed to provide members and the community with a faster, smarter, and more user-friendly digital banking experience.
The new website reflects First City's commitment to empowering members with the tools they need to achieve their financial goals. With a fresh look, intuitive navigation, and mobile-optimized design, the upgrade ensures members can easily access services like checking and savings accounts, loans and credit, and digital banking tools anytime, anywhere.
Key Features of the Relaunch:
*Streamlined Navigation - Easier access to financial wellness resources, checking and savings options, and loan solutions.
*Member-Centered Tools - Quick pathways for joining First City, starting a financial wellness journey, or finding the right loan.
*Community Highlights - A new blog and spotlight section showcasing stories and events from across Los Angeles County.
*Responsive & Accessible - Optimized for mobile and desktop use, ensuring all members can enjoy a seamless experience.
*Financial Calculators - A standout addition is the Financial Calculators section, offering members free tools to plan and estimate key financial decisions, including:
About First City Credit Union
Founded in 1937, First City Credit Union has been serving Los Angeles County employees and their families for decades, with branches located in Downtown LA, Altadena, Pasadena, West Covina, and Antelope Valley. First City provides financial products including personal checking and savings accounts, auto and mortgage loans, credit cards, investments, and more.
Visit the new site today:
