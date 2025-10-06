403
MIT-WPU Researchers Pioneer Scalable Solar PV Waste Recycling Process With INR 25 Lakh Grant From Maharashtra's RGSTC
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Pune, October 6, 20205: With solar photovoltaic (PV) waste in India projected to reach nearly 200,000 tons by 2030 and 1.8 million tons by 2050, researchers at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) have developed and validated, through lab trials and industry inputs, a scalable recycling process that tackles mounting PV waste. The team has secured a Research Grant of INR 25 lakh from the Rajiv Gandhi Science & Technology Commission (RGSTC), Government of Maharashtra, to support this pioneering research.
The solution not only addresses India's growing PV waste challenge but also advances UN Sustainable Development Goals 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) by promoting circular industry practices and greener urban development.
At present, most discarded panels are either stored or partially dismantled for aluminum and cables, while valuable materials such as silver (Ag), copper (Cu), tin (Sn), and lead (Pb) are lost due to the difficulty of separating laminated, multi-layered structures. Recognizing this challenge, Dr. Sarita R. Zele, Professor, Research and Development, Dr. Nivedita Gogate, Associate Professor, Civil Engineering, along with Dr. Deepti Marathe and Dr. Amrut Joshi, are leading this initiative at MIT-WPU. Contributing to this research are Amar Shitole, Omkar Gajare, Neha Jadhav, Veda Shewalkar, Atharv Jagdale, Pranali Dhiware, Sameer Thamke, Anjali Gabhane, Sumit Dafe, Avanti Gulhane, Dhanashree Langhi, Ruturaj Jadhav, Ameya Bakal, and Chirag Sonawane.
The solution not only enables recovery of valuable materials from end-of-life solar panels but also upcycles non-recoverable fractions into construction materials such as bricks, blocks, and aggregates. This dual approach prevents hazardous waste from entering landfills while reducing dependence on virgin raw materials, fostering a circular economy between the renewable energy and construction sectors.
Dr. Sarita R. Zele, Professor, Research and Development, MIT-WPU said, "Solar energy is one of the pillars of India's clean energy transition, but its by-product - solar panel waste - is a growing concern. Our research provides a sustainable solution that not only recovers valuable resources but also converts waste into useful construction products. This ensures that renewable energy continues to be truly green and environmentally responsible."
Dr. Nivedita Gogate, Associate Professor, Civil Engineering, MIT-WPU said, "Our innovation bridges renewable energy and construction, turning a waste challenge into an opportunity. By creating an industrial symbiosis, we reduce landfill burden, conserve virgin raw materials, and promote a circular economy. We believe this model can be scaled across India to make solar adoption more sustainable."
As India accelerates its solar energy adoption under national clean energy commitments, MIT-WPU's pioneering research ensures that today's renewable energy infrastructure does not become tomorrow's environmental burden.
ABOUT MIT-WPU
MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, is a prestigious world-class institution of higher education in India, embodying a distinguished legacy of 40+ years and committed to nurturing academic excellence. With an expansive global alumni network exceeding 1,00,000 accomplished professionals, MIT-WPU consistently demonstrates exceptional educational achievements. The university remains at the forefront of academic innovation, offering a comprehensive study of over 150 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, each meticulously crafted to blend theoretical foundations with practical application.
