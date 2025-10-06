403
Kuwait Min. Of Social Affairs Stresses Children's Mental Health As Future Investment
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila affirmed Monday that attention to the mental health of families and children is not a luxury but an investment in the nation's future and a cornerstone for creativity and productivity.
Al-Huwaila said in a speech during the opening of the first Mental Health Forum and Exhibition, organized by the Ministry's Awareness and Guidance Center, which coincides with World Mental Health Day.
She said the forum represents an opportunity to increase awareness of mental health as a fundamental human right and to support individuals suffering from psychological challenges while addressing any social stigma preventing access to proper care.
The minister added the event aims to raise family awareness and equip parents with tools and methods that help them understand their children's behavior and interact positively through effective communication.
She explained the ministry seeks to strengthen mental health within families through awareness and counseling programs in cooperation with schools and specialized centers to promote a sound family environment.
Al-Huwaila expressed appreciation to the Awareness and Guidance Center team and participating entities, including the Arab Planning Institute, Tanmia Charity Society and Elite Research and Development Company, for their contribution to organizing and supporting the forum.
The forum, held at the Arab Planning Institute and accompanied by an exhibition featuring specialized institutions, highlights effective parenting methods to reduce psychological and behavioral challenges and reinforces community partnerships among relevant entities.
The event included three main scientific sessions: "Bridging the gap between parents and children: How to build effective communication," "Between freedom and discipline: Achieving balance," and "The school as a psychological community: How to identify and support children". (end)
