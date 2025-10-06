AI Launchpad 2025 Announced - Interview Kickstart Brings Together Artificial Intelligence Experts To Guide Software Engineers In AI Careers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Santa Clara, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANTA CLARA, CA October 06, 2025 - -

Interview Kickstart today announced the launch of AI Launchpad 2025, a three-day virtual event created to help technology professionals explore the applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and identify emerging career opportunities in the field.

The event will take place from October 10 to 12, 2025, and registration is open to professionals interested in understanding the evolving role of AI in technology. All registered participants will have complimentary access to the event and its sessions. More information is available at .

AI Launchpad 2025 is structured to provide participants with expert-led learning, interactive sessions, and curated resources. The program includes masterclasses, panel discussions, and "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) forums that allow attendees to engage directly with engineers and data scientists working in AI-driven roles. Sessions will cover the fundamentals of AI systems, machine learning workflows, and practical steps for career transition into AI-focused positions.

The event aims to bridge the gap between traditional engineering roles and emerging AI disciplines by offering structured learning, mentorship, and insights from experienced industry professionals.

"AI is becoming an integral part of technical roles across industries, from software development to data science," said Ryan Valles, co-founder of Interview Kickstart. "AI Launchpad is designed to give engineers practical guidance and insight into the tools and skills needed to explore and transition into AI-focused roles."

The masterclasses will be led by engineers and researchers from leading technology companies, including Suhrid Deshmukh, Ph.D., Senior Machine Learning Engineer at TikTok; Nahid Farhady Ghalaty, ML Privacy and Security Engineer at Microsoft; Soumasish Goswami, Senior Data Engineer at Replit (formerly at Amazon, LinkedIn, and Yahoo); Ahmed Elbagoury, Senior ML Engineer at Google; and Elias Haroun, Software Engineer at Amazon.

Together, these speakers will provide overviews of current AI frameworks, discuss developments in generative AI and data modeling, and outline the types of skills that are increasingly in demand within engineering teams.

In addition to technical content, AI Launchpad will feature fireside chats and discussions focused on career pathways. Experienced mentors and career coaches will share examples of real-world transitions into AI-related roles and discuss the challenges professionals may face when moving from traditional engineering disciplines to AI-enabled domains. These sessions are designed to provide context for planning and executing career changes in a rapidly developing industry.

The virtual format allows participants to access the sessions from any location and includes daily briefings, reading materials, and structured exercises to reinforce learning. Attendees will receive downloadable resources such as technical guides, reference roadmaps, and follow-up materials to support continued study after the event.

By combining structured instruction, industry mentorship, and self-guided materials, AI Launchpad aims to give professionals a comprehensive overview of the tools, frameworks, and concepts shaping the AI landscape. For additional information, visit

About Interview Kickstart

Founded in 2014 in Santa Clara, California, Interview Kickstart is a career development platform that provides advanced technical training for software engineers, data professionals, and technology leaders. The company offers domain-specific programs covering system design, data structures and algorithms, machine learning, and emerging fields such as generative and agentic AI. Courses are taught by instructors from major technology companies who bring industry experience to the classroom.

Interview Kickstart also provides career support through interview preparation, resume and profile optimization, and career coaching to help professionals advance in high-growth technology roles. More than 25,000 professionals have participated in its programs to date.

