403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
JUST Real Estate Releases Q2 2025 Costa Del Sol Market Report: Resilient Pricing, Prime Demand
EINPresswire/ -- JUST Real Estate today published its Q2 2025 Market Report covering Marbella, Estepona, and Benahavís, showing resilient pricing, disciplined supply, and sustained international demand across the Costa del Sol’s prime micro-markets.
The analysis identifies a widening performance gap in favour of turnkey, well-located assets—particularly renovated villas and view-led penthouses—while capex-heavy stock continues to trade with longer lead times and heavier negotiation.
Key Q2 datapoints
Marbella: Average asking price ~€5,170/m² (+1.6% QoQ, +9.8% YoY).
Estepona: Approximately 1,000 sales in Q2 (50%+ YoY), with new-build transactions leading absorption.
Benahavís: Average asking price ~€4,963/m² (+3.7% QoQ, +10.8% YoY).
“Evidence-based pricing is winning,” said James Evans, Managing Partner at JUST Real Estate. “Vendors who align to live buyer demand, micro-area €/m² benchmarks, and quality signals are still achieving strong outcomes. International appetite from the Nordics, UK/EU, and US/MENA remains broad, but buyers are discriminating—location, build quality, and walkability are doing the heavy lifting.”
Beyond headline figures, the report benchmarks €/m² by micro-area, tracks the velocity gap between renovated versus to-renovate homes, and analyses buyer mix and time-to-sell trends. For investors and relocators, it includes yield context, school catchments, and mobility corridors shaping decision-making.
Download the full Q2 2025 Market Report:
JUST Real Estate is a data-driven brokerage operating across Marbella, Benahavís and Estepona. The firm blends deep local intelligence with global reach to deliver precision valuations, high-impact marketing, and end-to-end deal orchestration. Focus areas include prime villas, penthouses, new developments, and discreet off-market placements.
JUST Real Estate
Email: ...
Website:
The analysis identifies a widening performance gap in favour of turnkey, well-located assets—particularly renovated villas and view-led penthouses—while capex-heavy stock continues to trade with longer lead times and heavier negotiation.
Key Q2 datapoints
Marbella: Average asking price ~€5,170/m² (+1.6% QoQ, +9.8% YoY).
Estepona: Approximately 1,000 sales in Q2 (50%+ YoY), with new-build transactions leading absorption.
Benahavís: Average asking price ~€4,963/m² (+3.7% QoQ, +10.8% YoY).
“Evidence-based pricing is winning,” said James Evans, Managing Partner at JUST Real Estate. “Vendors who align to live buyer demand, micro-area €/m² benchmarks, and quality signals are still achieving strong outcomes. International appetite from the Nordics, UK/EU, and US/MENA remains broad, but buyers are discriminating—location, build quality, and walkability are doing the heavy lifting.”
Beyond headline figures, the report benchmarks €/m² by micro-area, tracks the velocity gap between renovated versus to-renovate homes, and analyses buyer mix and time-to-sell trends. For investors and relocators, it includes yield context, school catchments, and mobility corridors shaping decision-making.
Download the full Q2 2025 Market Report:
JUST Real Estate is a data-driven brokerage operating across Marbella, Benahavís and Estepona. The firm blends deep local intelligence with global reach to deliver precision valuations, high-impact marketing, and end-to-end deal orchestration. Focus areas include prime villas, penthouses, new developments, and discreet off-market placements.
JUST Real Estate
Email: ...
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment