Professionals' Financial - Mutual Funds Inc. Announces A Change To The Sub-Management Of FDP Canadian Equity Portfolio

The Fund's assets are managed in part by Fidelity Investments Canada ULC and Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., as portfolio sub-advisers, whereas FDP continues to ensure internally the management of the remainder of the Fund's assets, as portfolio adviser of the Fund.

About Professionals' Financial

Professionals' Financial offers private management products and services, financial planning solutions, as well as a complete range of mutual funds. Established in 1978 by and for professionals, Professionals' Financial is committed to keeping its management fees among the lowest in the Canadian market. It is affiliated with the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec, the Association des chirurgiens-dentistes du Québec, the Corporation de service de la Chambre des notaires, the Association des architectes en pratique privée du Québec and the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires. Thanks to this affiliation, Professionals' Financial is uniquely positioned in terms of impartiality, representation of its clients' interests and market performance.

