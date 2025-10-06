Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Professionals' Financial - Mutual Funds Inc. Announces A Change To The Sub-Management Of FDP Canadian Equity Portfolio


2025-10-06 02:46:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professionals' Financial - Mutual Funds Inc. (“ FDP ”), the investment fund manager and portfolio adviser of FDP Canadian Equity Portfolio (the“ Fund ”), announces the withdrawal of Manulife Asset Management Limited as portfolio sub-adviser for part of the Fund's assets.

The Fund's assets are managed in part by Fidelity Investments Canada ULC and Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., as portfolio sub-advisers, whereas FDP continues to ensure internally the management of the remainder of the Fund's assets, as portfolio adviser of the Fund.

About Professionals' Financial
Professionals' Financial offers private management products and services, financial planning solutions, as well as a complete range of mutual funds. Established in 1978 by and for professionals, Professionals' Financial is committed to keeping its management fees among the lowest in the Canadian market. It is affiliated with the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec, the Association des chirurgiens-dentistes du Québec, the Corporation de service de la Chambre des notaires, the Association des architectes en pratique privée du Québec and the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires. Thanks to this affiliation, Professionals' Financial is uniquely positioned in terms of impartiality, representation of its clients' interests and market performance.

Visit the Professionals' Financial website at: .

Source: Professionals' Financial - Mutual Funds Inc.

Information: Mr. François Leblanc, CFA
Director, Manager of Managers and Portfolio Optimization, Investments
Professionals' Financial
2 Complexe Desjardins
East Tower – 31st Floor, P.O. Box 1116
Montréal, Québec H5B 1C2
Telephone: 514-229-4142
Fax: 514-350-5155
...
