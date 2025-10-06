Fox-N-Otter Escape Rooms Celebrates Asheville Mall Farewell Tour
Far from shutting down, Fox-N-Otter is thriving. The company’s two other locations — Arden / South Asheville (near the airport) and Hendersonville (Blue Ridge Mall) — will remain open and continue to grow. The founders Julie and Ferrin Cole will focus even more on creating new, story-driven adventures that have already earned them over 1,900 five-star reviews across Western North Carolina.
“The Asheville Mall has been an incredible 6 year chapter in our story, and we’re grateful for every guest who’s made memories here,” said Julie Cole, co-founder of Fox-N-Otter. “Now we turn the page and pour our creativity into brand-new escape experiences at our other locations.”
“This Farewell Tour isn’t about saying goodbye — it’s about celebrating these cherished games and what lies ahead,” added Ferrin Cole, co-founder. “We’re excited to keep innovating, surprising, and challenging our fans with the adventures they’ve come to love us for.”
Timeline & Celebration
Now – December 31, 2025: Asheville Mall games continue — the final chance to play at this location.
January 2026 and Beyond: New escape experiences will debut at Arden/South Asheville and Hendersonville, keeping the spirit of adventure alive and thriving.
Book Your Farewell Adventure
Players can reserve their final Asheville Mall experience now at:
escaperoomsasheville/ashevillemallfarewelltour
About Fox-N-Otter Escape Rooms
Founded by Julie and Ferrin Cole, Fox-N-Otter Escape Rooms is an independent locally owned escape room company known for immersive puzzles and community spirit. With thriving locations in Arden / South Asheville and Hendersonville, Fox-N-Otter has built a reputation for creativity, teamwork, and unforgettable memories. With more than 1,900 five-star reviews, the company is one of Western North Carolina’s top-rated entertainment experiences.
