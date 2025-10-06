Think Inside The Bowl

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) When life gets hectic, eating well can get pushed to the bottom of your to-do list. A go-to meal option due to their simplicity, versatility and nutritional benefits, rice bowls provide a convenient and satisfying solution for parents, students and busy professionals juggling multiple responsibilities.









During busy season, they can be prepared quickly and are easy to customize to suit different taste preferences and dietary needs. Typically offering a balanced mix of carbohydrates, protein and vegetables, they ensure you and your loved ones get a wholesome meal without spending hours in the kitchen.

For example, this Rice and Beans Burrito Bowl offers a burst of Southwestern flavor in just 10 minutes. Featuring the zesty and natural flavors of Minute's Cilantro & Lime Jasmine Rice Cups, it's a canvas for creativity complete with juicy pinto beans, crisp corn and a vibrant mix of salsa. Ready in 1 minute, the BPA-free microwaveable cups are perfectly portioned and can be enjoyed as a meal right out of the container when crunched for time.

To customize your culinary creation, simply adjust the heat to your liking with a sprinkle of ancho chili powder or add a touch of creaminess with a generous helping of guacamole, dollop of sour cream or sprinkle of shredded cheese. To further transform your meal into a festive feast, pair your bowl with grilled chicken, tofu or a fresh green salad.

Or for a Korean twist, consider this Quick Bibimbap. Derived from the Korean terms“bibim,” which refers to mixing multiple ingredients, and“bap,” meaning rice, it starts with jasmine rice and is topped with kimchi, carrots, sauteed spinach, bean sprouts and a fried egg.

The dish, which is prepped and ready in 20 minutes, can be further customized with sauteed mushrooms, tofu, seared beef, pickled cucumbers and more, but sweet, buttery Minute Instant Jasmine Rice provides the fragrant, fluffy base. Ready in 5 minutes and known for its distinctive aromatic scent, it's precooked then dried with nothing added but convenience so you can get a tasty meal made quickly.

Visit MinuteRice .com to find more meal ideas to conquer busy season.





Rice and Beans Burrito Bo w l

Prep time: 8 minutes

Cook time: 2 minutes

Servings: 1