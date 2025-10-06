Think Inside The Bowl
|1
|Minute Cilantro & Lime Ja smine Rice Cup
|1/4
|cup canned pinto beans, drained and rinsed
|1/4
|cup fresh or canned corn
|1/4
|cup prepared salsa
|1/2
|teaspoon ancho chili powder (optional)
|1
|cup shredded lettuce
|1
|tablespoon sour cream
|1/2
|avocado, sliced (optional)
|1/2
|tablespoon cilantro, chopped (optional)
|tortilla chips
Heat rice according to package directions.
In medium, microwave-safe bowl, combine beans, corn, salsa and chili powder, if desired.
Microwave on high 1 minute.
Mix in rice. Place lettuce in bowl and top with rice and beans mixture. Garnish with sour cream, avocado and chopped cilantro, if desired.
Serve with tortilla chips.
Quick Bibim b ap
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
|2
|cups Minute Instant Jasmin e Ric
|1/4
|cup canola oil, divided
|8
|cups baby spinach
|2
|cloves garlic, minced
|1
|tablespoon grated fresh ginger
|1/4
|teaspoon salt
|1/4
|teaspoon black pepper
|4
|teaspoons soy sauce
|4
|teaspoons rice wine vinegar
|1
|cup bean sprouts
|1
|cup matchstick carrots
|1
|cup prepared kimchi, chopped
|4
|eggs, fried
|4
|teaspoons Sriracha
|4
|teaspoons sesame seeds, toasted
Prepare rice according to package directions.
In large skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Saute spinach, garlic, ginger, salt and pepper 3-5 minutes, or until spinach is wilted. Transfer to bowl and keep warm.
Wipe out skillet. Heat remaining oil over medium-high heat. Stir-fry rice 3-5 minutes, or until slightly crisp. Stir in soy sauce and vinegar.
Divide rice among four bowls. Top each serving with bean sprouts, carrots, kimchi and one fried egg. Drizzle with Sriracha and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
