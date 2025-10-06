Technip Energies Named Service Provider Of The Year At African Energy Week (AEW) 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, October 6, 2025/APO Group/ --

Engineering and technology company Technip Energies has been awarded the Service Provider of the Year award at the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference, in recognition of the company's engineering excellence and contributions to Africa's LNG and decarbonization industries. The award celebrates Technip Energies' role in delivering complex infrastructure projects while maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality and local value creation.

The company's most recent major achievement includes the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project offshore Mauritania and Senegal, which reached commercial operations in June 2025. Technip Energies executed the full lifecycle of the project's FPSO vessel – the first of its kind in the region – marking a major milestone for West Africa's gas export capacity. The FPSO, capable of processing up to 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, supports production of 2.3 million tons of LNG annually. Technip Energies' Dakar office has served as a local hub for training and SME engagement, reinforcing the company's commitment to local content and skills development.

In Mozambique, Technip Energies continues to strengthen its leadership in the LNG sector through several flagship projects. The company, as consortium leader, delivered the Coral South FLNG, Africa's first floating LNG facility, which shipped its first cargo in December 2022. In 2024, Technip Energies and infrastructure construction services company JGC Corporation were awarded the Front-End Engineering and Design contract for the Rovuma LNG project, led by energy major ExxonMobil. Designed with modular and electric-driven technology, the Rovuma LNG development represents a significant step toward lower-carbon gas production. In July 2025, Technip Energies also secured a major contract valued between €250 million and €500 million for preliminary engineering of a new FLNG unit, widely expected to be the Coral North expansion.

“Technip Energies has demonstrated exceptional technical capability and reliability across some of Africa's most challenging energy projects. This award reflects the scale and complexity of what Technip Energies has delivered across Africa. Projects like GTA and Coral South prove that world-class energy infrastructure can be executed in Africa to the highest global standards,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

By combining engineering innovation with strong local focus, Technip Energies continues to play a defining role in Africa's energy future.

