Sharp and ESI Asia Pacific partner to pioneer zinc-air flow battery technology in Queensland, Australia

OSAKA / BRISBANE, AU, Oct 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Japanese electronics leader Sharp Corporation (TSE: 6753) and Queensland-based Energy Storage Industries (ESI) Asia Pacific have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-develop next-generation zinc-air flow battery technology, marking a major milestone in global energy storage innovation.

Bringing together Sharp's world-class leadership in electrochemical systems and ESI's proven track record in deploying long-duration energy storage infrastructure, the collaboration will begin with a technical proof-of-concept in partnership with The University of Queensland. This phase will be supported by targeted research funding and a dedicated research position.

The MoU was signed at the Australia Pavilion at World Expo 2025 in Osaka, witnessed by Tak Adachi, Queensland's Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for North Asia. The partnership was facilitated by Trade and Investment Queensland, reinforcing the state's role as a global connector in clean energy collaboration.

"By combining Japanese innovation with Queensland's research and deployment strengths, we are laying the groundwork for scalable, sustainable energy solutions that can serve markets across the Indo-Pacific and beyond - while creating jobs and investment opportunities for our state," said Tak.

Norio Ito, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate R&D for Sharp, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with ESI, made possible by the support of the State of Queensland. This partnership will enable us to integrate the technologies of both companies, accelerating R&D in zinc-air flow batteries and contributing to the realisation of a carbon neutral society."

The project will explore the viability of zinc-air flow batteries as a safe, sustainable alternative to lithium-based systems, offering longer storage durations, lower costs, and enhanced compatibility with renewable energy sources.

“Building from 100 years of Sharp's product innovation, this MoU signals not only collaboration between Sharp and ESI but between Japan and Queensland," said Justin Begg, CEO, Energy Transition Technologies, an ESI subsidiary that will lead the development program.

“We thank the State of Queensland, and in particular Trade and Investment Queensland, for their support in developing this relationship and we look forward to the mutually beneficial outcomes that will follow."

Following the initial proof-of-concept phase, Sharp and ESI intend to pursue additional research grants and advance toward commercialisation - positioning Queensland as a global hub for next-generation energy storage.

