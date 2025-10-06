GRAY SETS DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
Earnings Conference Call Information
Gray Media, Inc. will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Friday, November 7, 2025. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live dial-in number is 1-800-715-9871, conference ID 3663076. The call will be live and available for replay at . A replay of the conference call will be available at 1-800-770-2030, Passcode: 3663076# until December 5, 2025.
About Gray Media:
Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray's additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit .
Gray Contacts:
Jeff Gignac, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer, 404-266-8333
Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333
