Valerie Jarrett Will Keynote Chips Global Summit 2025

EINPresswire/ -- Longtime senior presidential advisor Valerie Jarrett, CEO of The Barack Obama Foundation, will be the keynote speaker at the ChIPs Global Summit 2025 , October 16 in Washington, D.C. More than 800 ChIPs members are expected to attend the sold-out event at the Washington Hilton. She will sit down for a conversation with ChIPs Board Director and CEO of the Business Software Alliance Victoria Espinel.

Ms. Jarrett served President Barack Obama from 2009-2016, making her the longest serving senior presidential advisor in history. "We are honored to have a woman of Valerie Jarrett's caliber appear on our stage," said Joan Toth, executive director of ChIPs Network. "As CEO of the Obama Foundation, she is overseeing the creation of a new world-class cultural and civic institution on Chicago’s south side, and the Obama Foundation’s programs that inspire, empower and connect people to change their world. We are thrilled she will share her wisdom and time with our attendees."

Espinel shared Toth’s sentiments, noting “Ms. Jarrett is an inspirational force for women in leadership. As we look to celebrating the 20th Anniversary of ChIPs, we are honored she will join us on stage for this momentous occasion.”

During her time in the White House, Ms. Jarrett oversaw the Offices of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs and chaired the White House Council on Women and Girls. She championed equality and opportunity for all Americans and worked to economically and politically empower women both in the U.S. and globally. She led efforts to reform the criminal justice system, end sexual assault, reduce gun violence, and advance workplace policies supporting working families.

Ms. Jarrett is a lawyer, a senior distinguished fellow at The University of Chicago Law School, and the author of the 2019 bestseller Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward. She also serves as Board Chairman of Civic Nation and sits on the boards of Walgreens, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Ariel Investments, The University of Chicago, and Sesame Street Workshop. Additionally, she serves on the Bank of America Enterprise Executive Development Council and the Microsoft Advisory Council. Ms. Jarrett received her B.A. from Stanford University in 1978 and her J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School in 1981.

ABOUT CHIPS

ChIPs is a nonprofit organization representing more than 9,000 members in 30 regional chapters in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa. ChIPs advances and connects women in technology, law and policy. We accelerate innovation through diversity of thought, participation, and engagement. ChIPs is open to all who share its mission.