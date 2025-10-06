403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Smith Issued Patent For Its SWIPE® Solution
EINPresswire/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and provider of custom supply chain and data center solutions, today announces the patent approval for its proprietary data-sanitization and verification system, SWIPE®. Servicing a variety of readable storage devices—including hard drives, SSDs, and memory modules—SWIPE® assesses each device’s functionality, records identifying information, and permanently removes data in line with the highest standards for data erasure at scale.
“Our patented SWIPE® technology was designed with the needs of our hyperscaler customers in mind and equips us with yet another value-added service to fuel their innovation,” said Mike Mercado, Smith’s Chief Information Officer. “With the patent approval in place, we look forward to building upon the success of SWIPE® by developing new tools to improve efficiency and increase customization.”
SWIPE® has evolved over the years to expand its capabilities, including the ability to connect with customers’ APIs to provide real-time reporting on their hardware. The proprietary wiping algorithm adapts to match each customer’s specific data-security requirements, and each step in the process is fully documented within Smith’s ISO/IEC 27001-certified systems.
“SWIPE® would not have been possible without close collaboration among our IT, Operations, and Data Center Services teams,” said Mike. “This unique and powerful data-sanitization solution bolsters our position as the premier data-security force for hyperscalers and large data centers.”
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit to learn more.
###
“Our patented SWIPE® technology was designed with the needs of our hyperscaler customers in mind and equips us with yet another value-added service to fuel their innovation,” said Mike Mercado, Smith’s Chief Information Officer. “With the patent approval in place, we look forward to building upon the success of SWIPE® by developing new tools to improve efficiency and increase customization.”
SWIPE® has evolved over the years to expand its capabilities, including the ability to connect with customers’ APIs to provide real-time reporting on their hardware. The proprietary wiping algorithm adapts to match each customer’s specific data-security requirements, and each step in the process is fully documented within Smith’s ISO/IEC 27001-certified systems.
“SWIPE® would not have been possible without close collaboration among our IT, Operations, and Data Center Services teams,” said Mike. “This unique and powerful data-sanitization solution bolsters our position as the premier data-security force for hyperscalers and large data centers.”
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit to learn more.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment