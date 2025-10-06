403
The Fadery Brings Cutting-Edge Picoway® Laser Tattoo Removal To New York City
EINPresswire/ -- The Fadery proudly announces the grand opening of its flagship tattoo removal and skin wellness studio at 94 Gansevoort St, Suite 22, New York, NY 10014. Launching this November, The Fadery introduces PicoWay® laser technology—a breakthrough in tattoo removal—offering New Yorkers a safe, effective, and personalized experience in the heart of the Meatpacking District.
Recognized nationally and featured on NBC’s Today Show, the Candela PicoWay® laser is renowned for its precision and results. Unlike older systems that rely heavily on heat, PicoWay® uses ultra-short picosecond pulses with photoacoustic energy to shatter tattoo ink into microscopic particles. This advanced approach minimizes damage to surrounding skin, reduces discomfort, and effectively targets stubborn ink colors—including notoriously difficult blues and greens—often in fewer sessions.
A New Standard in Tattoo Removal and Care
The Fadery combines the clinical power of the PicoWay® laser with a client-first, judgment-free approach. The studio offers:
Precision Technology – FDA-approved PicoWay® laser for faster results, minimal downtime, and proven safety across all skin types.
One-on-One Expert Care – Treatments performed directly by certified specialists for a fully personalized experience.
Judgment-Free Environment – Every tattoo tells a story; The Fadery offers respect, support, and discretion at every step.
Visible Results, Faster – Whether for full removal or preparation for a cover-up, clients see clearer outcomes in fewer sessions.
Leadership and Expertise
The Fadery was founded in 2024 by Ky Vu, a certified laser removal specialist trained by both the International Laser Academy and Candela Medical’s PicoWay® Program. With a focus on precision, compassion, and education, Vu ensures each client receives not only advanced treatment but also personalized support throughout their journey.
“We are thrilled to open our doors in the Meatpacking District and bring this incredible technology to New York City,” said Ky Vu, Owner of The Fadery. “Our mission is to help people move forward with confidence by fading the tattoos that no longer reflect who they are today.”
About The Fadery
Founded in 2024, The Fadery is New York City’s premier tattoo removal and skin wellness studio, dedicated to redefining the tattoo removal experience. By pairing the proven Candela PicoWay® laser with individualized, white-glove care, The Fadery provides a safe, empowering path for clients to embrace clarity and confidence.
For more information or to book an appointment, visit , call (917) 981-0002, or email ....
