CIS Macro And Credit: A Strong Regional Play

The CIS region remains resilient amid global uncertainty, with growth outperforming expectations despite persistent inflation and external pressures. Fiscal and monetary policies are increasingly focused on balancing support for activity with the need to anchor inflation.

While commodity trends and geopolitical developments continue to shape the outlook, the region's fundamentals are underpinned by strong buffers and activity momentum. Fundamental improvements and ratings upgrades are supportive of sovereign credit in the region, while we expect further steady issuance.

Country views

Since our 1Q25 report , growth has surprised on the upside in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, proven resilient in Armenia and slowed more than expected in Azerbaijan, while the region‐wide inflation risks we highlighted in March have materialised, keeping policy settings tighter for longer.