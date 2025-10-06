CIS Macro And Credit: A Strong Regional Play
Armenia. Growth remains robust, supported by fiscal stimulus and capital inflows, but inflation risks and a widening trade deficit require continued policy vigilance.
Azerbaijan 's economic momentum has slowed more than expected, with oil sector weakness and narrowing external surpluses putting FX stability in focus despite strong sovereign buffers.
Kazakhstan. Activity is running above trend, but inflation remains stubbornly high and the tenge is under pressure, making credible fiscal consolidation and tighter policy essential.
Uzbekistan. The economy is outperforming on the back of strong gold exports and resilient domestic demand, while the strengthening of the soum is helping to lower inflationary risks for now.
Sovereign credit views
Fundamental trends are generally positive for the CIS region, which should be supportive for sovereign credit despite tight spread levels. We see Armenia as most attractive given the spread pickup over BB-rated peers, while in Uzbekistan spreads have squeezed tight and we would prefer to wait for new issuance.
