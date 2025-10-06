EVN AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/ESG

EVN AG: 1.5°C transition plan for the renewable energy future

06.10.2025 / 13:16 CET/CEST

We, at EVN, are committed to our social responsibility to actively shape the transformation of the energy sector towards a renewable energy future and to support the realisation of national and international climate protection goals.

In the recent months, we finalised our transition plan to align our business model with the requirements to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

The central element of this transition plan – based on the 1.5°C target of the Paris Climate Agreement – is formed by our goals to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. We submitted these goals to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for scientific evaluation, and they were validated by SBTi in April 2025.

Our reduction goals not only cover the material greenhouse gas emissions from our own business activities (e.g. electricity and heat generation, electricity network losses and natural gas network sales volumes), but also include the greenhouse gas emissions along our value chain (e.g. energy consumption by our customers). Based on our emissions during the 2021/22 financial year, we plan a reduction of roughly 70% in the emissions covered by our goals by the 2030/31 financial year.

The most important levers to decarbonise our company are the significant expansion of our renewable generation capacity and the continued expansion and consolidation of renewable heat generation and the district heating infrastructure. Our focal point for renewable generation capacity is clearly placed on wind power and photovoltaics, with expansion goals of 770 MW and 300 MWp by 2030. The revitalisation of existing smaller hydropower plants and the increased use of battery storage for flexibility management play an important part in reaching these goals. The continuous expansion of the charging infrastructure for e-mobility as an additional measure for climate change mitigation will also support the realisation of our 1.5°C transition plan.

In agreement with our goals, we have developed concrete measures and integrated them in the EVN Group's corporate and financial planning during the past months. Roughly 89% of our total investments during the 2023/24 financial year were classified as taxonomy-aligned under the EU Taxonomy Regulation and are therefore ecologically sustainable. Our other climate change mitigation actions, which are now anchored throughout the Group, make an important contribution to holding this indicator at a high level, also in the future.

