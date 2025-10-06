Issuer: Rock Capital Group / Key word(s): Real Estate/Market Report

Welcome to Monaco: The brand makes the market

Rock Capital Group continues to rate Munich, home to the EXPO REAL property trade fair, as one of the most exciting property markets in Germany.

Munich, 6 October 2025 – "Munich offers one of the most interesting real estate scenes in Germany. This is demonstrated not only by prime rents of over €70 per square metre in the office segment," says Peter G. Neumann, founder and managing partner of Rock Capital Group, at the start of the real estate fair. From 6 to 8 October, around 1,800 exhibitors from 34 countries will present themselves to around 40,000 international visitors at the trade fair.

High demand in the premium segment: 70€ per square metre in prime locations

Despite the challenges posed by changing working environments, high construction and acquisition costs, and the economic downturn across Germany, Munich remains one of the most dynamic real estate markets in Germany, according to Rock Capital Group, with office space turnover averaging more than 700,000 square metres per year, a vacancy rate of less than 3 per cent in central Munich and steadily rising average rents of currently over 30 euro per square metre within the Mittlerer Ring. According to Neumann, the most important indicator of market value is prime rents. "In prime locations, we are already seeing €70 per square metre of gross floor space, which is the highest office rent in Germany. These prime rents are not a warning sign, but rather an expression of the city's unbroken attractiveness," he says.

Munich is also one of the frontrunners in Germany in the residential segment, with purchase prices of around 10,000 Euro per square metre. "In good inner-city locations, prices for new buildings of over 20,000 Euro per square metre are now standard, and in absolute prime locations, up to €60,000 per square metre is sometimes paid," says Neumann. High demand, limited new construction capacity and Munich's attractiveness are ensuring stable sales and allowing for moderate price increases – even in the current economic environment.

Rock Capital: 100,000 square metres of office space under construction and leasing

"Munich is one of the most appealing city brands in the world. The Munich brand is a way of life that goes far beyond Oktoberfest, the English Garden and the legacy of the Wittelsbach dynasty," says Neumann. Companies and people around the world appreciate the city for its combination of tradition, art, modernity, charm, economic power, recreational value and a touch of chic. "Munich is safer, cleaner and more beautiful. This convinces international tech firms and renowned companies when choosing a location."

Rock Capital Group is currently developing and leasing around 100,000 square metres of office space in several flagship projects in Munich and the surrounding area. Further projects are planned. "We are focusing on Munich because the city has exceptional appeal both regionally and internationally," says Neumann.

MONACO in the Werksviertel district is scheduled for completion in 2027

In Munich's Werksviertel district, the company began construction of MONACO in the spring, a spectacular new office building with unique sustainability features and around 4,500 square metres of usable space. Following the excavation of the building pit, construction of the underground car park is now underway, with the building itself due for completion next summer. The project was designed by the world-renowned architectural firm MVRDV and is as colourful as the Werksviertel district itself. Unusual plastic shingles made from 'cradle-to-cradle' recycled material on the façade are combined with roof terraces, exclusive office gardens and historic, recycled clinker bricks. "The fact that we are implementing the project speculatively and completely without pre-letting proves how convinced we are of the location and concept," explains Christian Lealahabumrung, Managing Partner of Rock Capital Group. MONACO, which is scheduled to be ready for occupancy by the end of 2027, has already been awarded the German Design Award 2025 this year.

HEAVEN: New business quarter by 2028

For several weeks now, Rock Capital Group has been implementing another office highlight in a prime inner-city location in the Neuhausen-Nymphenburg district with HEAVEN: the comprehensive redevelopment and further development of the former industrial site of Bruckmann Verlag on Nymphenburger Straße is currently one of the largest project developments in Munich's city centre. By mid-2028, almost 30,000 square metres of new work environments will be created in five buildings on the site. More than half of these have already been let. "The Central Business District in the immediate vicinity has been one of the most sought-after locations for international tech companies such as Apple and Google for several years. With our location in Neuhausen-Nymphenburg, we are directly connected to this central neighbourhood, but also have the charm of Bavarian history and a lively, charming district, as well as unbeatable underground connections right on our doorstep," says Peter G. Neumann. At HEAVEN, interested parties will find unique, identity-defining architecture and floor plans in the three detached houses still available, depending on their needs.

HEADS: Multiple awards, sought-after concept

HEADS is already being marketed. Just outside Munich in Aschheim-Dornach, close to the Munich Trade Fair Centre, the project developer has created the blueprint for the office of the future with the headquarters once planned for Wirecard. To this end, Rock Capital Group, in collaboration with the Ippolito Fleitz office, has designed spectacular atriums, incorporated extensive interior greenery and placed great emphasis on the highest quality of stay in all common areas. The motto of HEADS is to put people at the centre. A jury of experts recently awarded the project the Best Workspaces Award 2025. HEADS Office had previously won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 in the Interior Architecture category, the Real Estate Architecture Award 2024 in the Interior Design category and the German Design Award 2025 in the "Excellent Architecture – Conceptual Architecture" category. The concept is not only popular with juries. More than half of the approximately 42,000 square metres have already been leased. The property now houses the Swedish group Essity, Crédit Agricole Leasing & Factoring S.A. – German branch, the globally active US company Bourns Electronics, the German subsidiary of the US company Molex, the British chip architect and Nasdaq unicorn ARM, Bel Brands Deutschland GmbH, and Meierhofer AG, the leading German solution provider for digital patient care.

SKYGATE: New Work also in the biotech, life science and healthcare sectors

Also just outside the city, in the Hallbergmoos Munich Airport Business Park (MABP) at Munich Airport, Rock Capital Group has created a leading biotech hub within just a few years with SKYGATE. At this location, Rock Capital Group combines hotel, restaurant, office and laboratory uses. The urban mix of uses makes new work environments available to life science and biotech companies on this scale for the first time. Over the past 12 months, Rock Capital Group has leased so-called lab offices to companies such as Samsung SDI Europe GmbH (1,500 sqm), Tageos (700 sqm), Praimera Biotech AG (600 sqm), Sungrow (600 sqm), Büroidee (200 sqm) and Plectonic Biotech (2,000 sqm). With the current leases, the total laboratory space has grown to around 20,000 square metres, and there is no end in sight. In the future, Rock is planning another major project in the neighbourhood of SKYGATE and the newly opened O2-Surftown MUC surfing facility – the HYBRID ONE.

