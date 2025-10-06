Trident Group Announces Grand Diwali Celebrations Across Sanghera And Budhni

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ludhiana, Punjab, India Trident Group , one of India's leading and most diversified business conglomerates, celebrated Values Day with immense enthusiasm and pride at Budhni, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the core principles that define the organisation - Honesty & Integrity, Teamwork, Customer Satisfaction, and Continuous Growth & Development. The event honoured team members who exemplify these values in their daily work, reflecting Trident's deep-rooted belief that values are the foundation of its success.

Chairman Emeritus, Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta addressing members through a video message during the Values Day celebrations at Budhni



As the spirit of celebration continues, Trident Group has also begun its grand Diwali festivities at Sanghera, marking the start of a joyous season filled with togetherness and festive cheer.



The much-awaited Trident Diwali Sale has already started at Sanghera, running from 4th to 13th October 2025 between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM, offering exclusive festive deals on Trident's premium home and lifestyle products. The sale promises a delightful shopping experience, allowing patrons to bring home the warmth and splendour of Diwali with Trident's trusted quality.



At Budhni, the Trident Diwali Sale will be held from 8th to 16th October 2025, extending the festive spirit with special offers and exciting experiences for visitors.



Adding to the festive fervour, the Trident Diwali Mela is set to take place from 11th to 14th Oct for Budhni and 11th to 13th Oct for Sanghera. The mela will feature a vibrant mix of cultural performances, local delicacies, artisan stalls, and family entertainment-creating a lively celebration of tradition, creativity, and community spirit.



With a perfect blend of values, festive shopping, cultural experiences, and heartfelt appreciation, Trident's Diwali Celebrations 2025 stand as a radiant tribute to unity, prosperity, and the enduring spirit of giving.



