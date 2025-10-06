Meghavi Wellness Opens Third Air Spalounge At Mumbai International Airport (T2)

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Meghavi Wellness , one of India's largest family spa chains, has announced the opening of its third Air SpaLounge inside Mumbai International Airport (T2). Located near Gate 47 in the departures terminal in International Level 4, this new facility offers international travellers a mix of Indian herbal therapies and global massage favourites in a spa environment designed exclusively for flyers in transit.

Meghavi Wellness opens a new Air SpaLounge at Mumbai T2 (Level 4) offering specialized therapies for flyers in transit

The Air SpaLounge introduces passengers to a resort-style menu that spans from 20-minute quick relief services to three-hour long-haul recovery sessions. Services include herbal potli therapy, hot stone, warm bamboo, Swedish, Balinese, and deep tissue massages, alongside beauty and grooming essentials such as facials, anti-ageing treatments, body polish, and traditional champi head massage.

For travellers seeking non-touch therapies, the lounge also features vibro-acoustic chairs and compression boot therapies to relieve fatigue and improve circulation. The facility includes exclusive couple rooms, private shower pods, and therapy suites designed to combine comfort, privacy, and efficiency for passengers on tight layovers.

Prashant Jain, Co-Founder, Meghavi Wellness

“We see Meghavi's role as leading a mindset shift in how people view wellness and self-care. What was once seen as an indulgence is now becoming an essential part of health, fitness, and family wellbeing. Through our national family membership, we've created an all-access model that allows members to use the same wellness hours across 55 city outlets and 5 Air SpaLounges in 15 cities from hotels and clubs to airports.

The idea is to make wellness infrastructure as accessible as a gym or coffee chain, but with deeper purpose. Our Air SpaLounges extend that same vision into airports, turning waiting time into recovery time. This is what we call transit wellness a redefinition of how travelers experience rest, balance, and self-care while on the move. Ultimately, Meghavi stands for making self-care a healthy, habitual ritual for the modern Indian family and the global traveler alike.”

Sujith C, CEO, Meghavi Wellness

“India's wellness sector is expanding rapidly, and it is time we showcase our capabilities on a global stage. With Air SpaLounges in Mumbai and Bhopal already running successfully, this new launch marks another step in building world-class wellness infrastructure for international flyers. We will be opening our fifth Air SpaLounge soon, and with our national family membership model, travellers can now access both city spas and airport lounges with a single Wellness Passport.”

Megha Dinesh, Co-Founder, Meghavi Wellness

“Building the three Air SpaLounges at Mumbai T2 tested every aspect of execution from airport constraints and multi-stakeholder coordination to airside security and sleepless nights that made the terminal my second home. We have created a haat of cultures, reflecting Wellness as a Celebration - Scandinavian warmth, Japanese Zen, and India's soulful textures built with natural stone, textured paints, and rustic brick. For travellers, where Travel wellness is under served, time is currency and space a lever, we designed express services with therapeutic outcomes, frictionless check-ins, touch to machine based therapies and quick showers. The bigger vision was always productising Indian wellness into lounges and memberships formats that are consistent, scalable, and exportable.”

Why It Matters for Travelers



Location: Inside T2 Departures International Level 4, near Gate 47 - no need to leave the terminal

Flexibility : Options from short breaks to extended wellness sessions

Privacy: Dedicated rooms and shower suites for comfort and convenience Accessibility: Walk-in access; no advance booking required

The Air SpaLounge model is part of a growing international trend where airport downtime is being reimagined as recovery time. Similar lounges are already operating at Mumbai's domestic terminals and in Bhopal, with further expansion underway at other Indian airports.

For passengers, this addition means that long waits, tight connections, or late-night departures can now include the opportunity to reset, refresh, and prepare for the journey ahead without leaving the airport.