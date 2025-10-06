403
Coastline Wealth Management's Garrett Taylor And Shiraz Zaidi Named Advisors To Watch Over $1B
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) LONG ISLAND, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 October 2025 - Garrett Taylor and Shiraz Zaidi of Coastline Wealth Management earned places on AdvisorHub's 2025 Advisors to Watch Over $1B list, ranking #17 and #21, respectively. Their recognition places both among the nation's leading advisors in the billion-dollar category and reflects the continued strength of Coastline's platform.
The Advisors to Watch series identifies professionals who have built sophisticated practices marked by consistent expansion, efficient operations, and a commitment to high standards. The 2025 Over $1B edition highlights 200 advisors nationwide whose teams have achieved scale while maintaining the quality of service clients expect.
Taylor established Coastline Wealth in 2012 with the vision of creating a forward-looking platform for advisors and their clients. In just over a decade, the firm has expanded to oversee more than $4.5 billion in assets across 7,000 client accounts, a trajectory driven by both organic growth and the integration of established advisory teams. His place on the list reflects that long-term strategy of growth paired with an emphasis on advisor support.
Zaidi's selection marks his second consecutive year on the ranking. Based in Port Jefferson, New York, he has been instrumental in advancing Coastline's expansion and in strengthening the firm's efforts to deliver comprehensive financial planning solutions. His repeated inclusion points to both the consistency of his leadership and the impact he has made on the firm's position within the industry.
Together, Taylor and Zaidi's standing on AdvisorHub's list reinforces Coastline Wealth's momentum. Their achievement illustrates the work of a team that can grow at scale while remaining centered on the client relationships that define its approach.
