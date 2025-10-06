403
BUCKET MAN Wins The Rising IP Award At Designercon Hong Kong 2025
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 October 2025 - The anime IP "BUCKET MAN", created by filmmaker Stephen Fung , has been awarded the Rising IP Award at DesignerCon 2025, held at AsiaWorld-Expo, in recognition of its outstanding potential in creativity, technology, and cultural development.
DesignerCon (DCon) first launched in California in 2005 as a gathering for toy artists, vinyl figure creators, and industry professionals. Over the past two decades, it has grown into a global platform bridging design, art, fashion, and culture. Marking its 20th anniversary, DCon made its long-awaited debut in Asia this year, with Hong Kong chosen as its first stop.
At the award presentation, Fung expressed his gratitude:"I am truly grateful to the organizers of DesignerCon and to everyone for their attention and support for 'BUCKET MAN.' This award is a great recognition of our creative team's efforts."
Earlier this year, Fung collaborated with Michael Lau -widely regarded as the "Godfather of Designer Toys"-to release a limited-edition BUCKET MAN collectible figure. The figure broke new ground as one of the world's first collectibles to incorporate Physical Backed Token (PBT) technology, allowing ownership to be tracked on the blockchain. The launch sold out immediately, demonstrating both strong collector demand and the rising cultural significance of BUCKET MAN.
Looking ahead, BUCKET MAN will continue expanding through cross-industry collaborations spanning designer toys, fashion, and music, while placing a strong emphasis on developing animation and webtoons. Fung highlighted that the character is not just an anime figure, but a creative platform: "BUCKET MAN is more than a character-it is a bridge connecting diverse forms of art, culture, and imagination."
