Want A Bigger Social Security Check In Retirement? Here Are 3 Things Americans In Their 30S And 40S Can Do Now

Social Security is constantly changing with updates to tax maximums, cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs), exemptions, and more. Some worry that increased payouts could deplete the program by the time today's 30- and 40-somethings retire.

The good news is that Social Security is more resilient than it seems. As long as payroll taxes are collected, funds will remain, though the question is how much will be left. Without changes, Social Security will pay out more than it takes in, with a projected shortfall by 2035 . However, this doesn't mean checks will stop; they'll just be smaller.

The most common advice from financial planners is to save for retirement as if Social Security doesn't exist, though this isn't feasible for everyone who views it as part of their retirement plan. So, what can you do now to maximize your benefits?



Make more money - it's a no-brainer, right?

Maximizing your income is key to boosting your Social Security benefits, as they're based on your highest 35 years of indexed earnings. Higher earnings, especially during peak years, directly impact your retirement check. Advocate for raises, add extra income streams and track your SSA statement annually to ensure accuracy and replace lower-earning years.

Increasing your earnings and lowering your expenses are key steps in building a solid retirement plan. But navigating the complexities of your financial situation can be overwhelming, especially if you're unsure how to optimize your income for the future.

Delay gratification

Maximizing your Social Security benefits often means delaying them as long as possible. If you're in your 30s or 40s, focus on creating a financial plan that reduces your reliance on Social Security in the early years of retirement.

For instance, having substantial cash reserves beyond your emergency fund can allow you to cover expenses without tapping into Social Security right away. This provides flexibility and ensures your benefits grow to their maximum potential.

If you're willing to park your money for at least a year, you can get a rate of return over ten times higher than a typical high-yield savings account with a certificate of deposit (CD). A CD locks in your funds for a set period, providing stability and guaranteed returns, which the stock market cannot promise.

Find the right account for your needs

Taxable brokerage accounts are an excellent resource for early retirement withdrawals, though they are less tax-efficient due to capital gains and dividend taxes. Tapping into these accounts can bridge the gap between leaving the workforce and accessing other retirement funds, helping you preserve tax-advantaged accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs for later use.

While you can claim Social Security as early as 62, waiting until your full retirement age (around 67 for most people) or even until age 70 can significantly increase your monthly benefit . Each year you delay past your full retirement age adds about 8% to your payments.

For those retiring before 70, relying on other resources like a 401(k) or IRA can help cover living expenses while your Social Security benefits grow.

