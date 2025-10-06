Biomednewsbreaks - Nrx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) To Present At Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference
About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal Ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has recently filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 (IV ketamine) with an application for the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal depression.
