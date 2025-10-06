Businesses Discover the Power of AI at 500 Sixth, a Coworking Space in San Antonio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Owner Clay Hefty's success using AI to boost occupancy and host workshops has launched him into guiding other businesses as an AI consultant.

San Antonio, TX , Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence is transforming industries across the globe, and one San Antonio coworking hub is showing how local businesses can apply AI in practical and accessible ways.

500 Sixth, a coworking space with private offices on the northern edge of downtown San Antonio, has built a reputation as more than just a place to work. It has become a community where entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small businesses learn how to use AI to streamline operations, strengthen marketing, and grow their companies.







500 Sixth

Owner Clay Hefty first turned to AI to solve his own challenges at 500 Sixth. By integrating AI into everyday workflows, he improved efficiency, reduced costs, and increased tenant occupancy.“AI leveled the playing field for me as a small business owner. It allowed us to compete with larger companies, improve occupancy, and run more efficiently. Once I saw the impact firsthand, I knew other business owners could benefit from the same approach,” said Hefty.

That experience led to a new opportunity. Many business owners were curious about AI but did not know where to begin, so Hefty started offering AI workshops at 500 Sixth. The sessions drew strong interest from local professionals eager to understand how AI could be applied in real business settings. From automating routine tasks to creating content and enhancing customer service, attendees walked away with actionable strategies.

The workshops sparked something bigger. Today, Hefty works directly with companies as an AI consultant, helping them apply the same methods that fueled success at 500 Sixth.“Most businesses don't need costly, complex AI systems. What they need is a lean approach that is easy to understand and delivers value quickly. That philosophy is what inspired me to start working directly with other businesses,” he explained.

500 Sixth has established itself as a unique blend of workspace and learning hub. Members enjoy private office suites, flexible coworking space, and the benefit of being part of a professional community where AI is not just a buzzword but a tool used to solve everyday business problems.

Businesses seeking a professional workspace can explore coworking space with private offices in San Antonio . Hefty now works with businesses locally and beyond, offering AI consulting for business to help companies streamline operations and unlock new opportunities.

About 500 Sixth

500 Sixth is a coworking space with private offices and is located on the northern edge of downtown San Antonio. Known for its professional, beautiful, and flexible environment, the space combines the convenience of coworking with the privacy of executive offices. Locally owned and operated, 500 Sixth offers the charm and flexibility the big chains cannot match. With one location done exceptionally well, 500 Sixth provides the right vibe for professionals, entrepreneurs, and growing businesses.

###

Media Contact

Clay Hefty

500 Sixth

500 6TH ST San Antonio, TX 78215

...









Attachment

Businesses Discover the Power of AI at 500 Sixth, a Coworking Space in San Antonio