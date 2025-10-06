From Analytics To Verification: New Joint Offering From Liveeo And SCS Global Services Ensures EUDR Compliance Via Precise, Risk-Based Analysis And Independent Audits
The joint offering solves key organizational pain points for companies required to comply with the EUDR: ensuring data accuracy within the full supply chain, verification of legal production within the country of origin, verification of geolocation data and material segregation, and full regulatory and reporting compliance. The solution is especially valuable for large operators who are required to have independent audits under EUDR, but also provides a strong compliance readiness package for commercial networks outside the EU.
“SCS has decades of experience in verifying data and records on the ground in all EUDR-relevant commodities. We offer complementary certifications in those commodities and bring our subject matter expertise in the stated commodities to bear as we provide gap analyses of risky supply chains, verifications of risk assessments, or fully independent third-party compliance assessments,” notes Vanessa Ellis, Director of EU Program Development at SCS Global Services.“By collaborating with LiveEO, we enable producers, processors, and traders to confidently provide complete and compliant commodities packages, while simplifying the entire EUDR compliance process for EU operators.”
“By combining LiveEO automation with SCS verification, companies can focus on exceptions, not paperwork - accelerating Due Diligence Statement turnaround, lowering compliance effort and cost, and strengthening customer and auditor confidence,” said Sven Przywarra, Co-Founder & CEO at LiveEO.“TradeAware plus SCS Verification equals predictable EU market access, reduced operational drag, and a stronger competitive position-because decisions are backed by analytics they can trust.”
Companies impacted by EUDR can learn more about LiveEO's TradeAware platform by visiting the LiveEO website , or learn more about SCS Global Service's EUDR verification services here .
About SCS Global Services:
SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.
About LiveEO
LiveEO GmbH is a technology startup that provides AI-powered solutions for monitoring infrastructure assets via satellite imagery. Its flagship product, Treeline, enhances vegetation management by detecting tree proximity to infrastructure assets, replacing traditional inspection methods such as ground patrols and aerial surveys. TradeAware is LiveEO's Earth-observation powered compliance platform with proprietary Precision Analytics for superior EUDR risk management.
LiveEO is also developing solutions for industries such as railways and pipelines, positioning itself for significant growth.
Media Contacts:
LiveEO
Patrick Hollenbeck
Marketing Director
SCS Global Services
Tom Ehart
Sr. Director, Corporate Marketing
+1 510.345.4907
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
