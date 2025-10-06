Cycling For Service Dogs: NYC's“Ruff Ride” 24-Hour Spin Event Empowers Veterans & First Responders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fundraising event to provide service dogs to veterans and first responders Free of Charge

Smithtown, NY, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's VetDogs, a New York-based national nonprofit that provides specially trained service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities, and Team Foster , a nonprofit that fundraises to provide accredited, life-saving service dogs to injured and disabled veterans, is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for Ruff Ride New York City , a high‐energy, 24‐hours spin relay set for March 28–29, 2026, at the Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory (216 Fort Washington Ave, Manhattan).

Over the course of 24-hours, teams and solo riders will push their endurance limits in support of life‐saving service dogs for U.S. veterans and first responders with disabilities. Every pedal stroke funds the care, training, and placement of these vital companions. Individuals, Teams, Corporations, Community Groups and more, are encouraged to participate. To date, Team Foster has raised more than $2 million through high-energy events like Ruff Ride.

“As we grow our presence in New York City, we're proud to partner with America's VetDogs, a national leader in training and placing service dogs with veterans and first responders”, said Nick Liermann, founder and Executive Director at Team Foster.“Together, we're bridging the gap by connecting more folks with the support they deserve.”

“We're excited to partner with Team Foster for the launch of Ruff Ride NYC,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America's VetDogs.“This one-of-a-kind event unites veterans, first responders, supporters, and dog lovers right in the heart of New York City-all with the shared goal of raising critical funds and awareness for our mission. Together, we're helping to provide service dogs to those who have given so much for our country and communities.”

Early registration for Ruff Ride New York is now open online at RuffRide/NewYorkCity .

For more information on America's VetDogs and its service dog programs, visit To learn more about Team Foster, visit . Sponsorship opportunities are available.

About America's VetDogs

For more than 20 years, America's VetDogs ( ) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America's VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America's VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

Team Foster is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2014 in honor of U.S. Army Captain Erick Foster after he was killed in action in 2007. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Team Foster's mission is to support injured and disabled Veterans through the power of accredited, life-saving service dogs. Through funding, education, advocacy and community building, Team Foster positively impacts thousands of Veterans every year. Learn how you can #ShowUp4Vets at

