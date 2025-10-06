Manhattan Pedestrian Accident Lawyer Law Office Of Steven Louros Launches Comprehensive Resource For NYC Pedestrian Accident Victims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 40+ Years of Experience and $500M+ in Recoveries - Multilingual Legal Team Serves All Five Boroughs

New York, NY, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Office of Steven Louros announces the launch of an extensive online resource dedicated to helping pedestrian accident victims across New York City understand their legal rights and options for maximum compensation. With pedestrian accidents claiming over 100 lives annually in NYC and injuring more than 10,000 residents each year, this comprehensive guide arrives at a critical time for New York's diverse communities.

Please review the source on The Law Office of Steven Louros blog: NYC Pedestrian Accident Lawyer: Maximum Compensation When Cars Hit Pedestrians

Addressing NYC's Pedestrian Safety Crisis

New York City's streets are among the most dangerous in the nation for pedestrians, with pedestrians accounting for more than 50% of all traffic fatalities citywide. The Law Office of Steven Louros brings over four decades of experience to these complex cases, having successfully recovered more than $500 million for injured clients throughout the region.

"Pedestrian accidents often result in the most catastrophic injuries we see in personal injury law," says a spokesperson for the firm. "When a 4,000-pound vehicle strikes a pedestrian, the consequences can be life-altering. Our mission is to ensure victims receive every dollar they deserve to rebuild their lives."

Comprehensive Legal Guidance in Multiple Languages

Understanding that New York City's incredible diversity creates unique challenges for accident victims, the Law Office of Steven Louros provides complete legal services in English, Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, Korean, and Spanish. The firm's culturally sensitive approach has earned praise from clients across NYC's diverse communities.

The new online resource covers critical topics including:



Understanding pedestrian rights and New York traffic laws

Identifying NYC's most dangerous areas for pedestrians

Proving fault in complex accident scenarios

Overcoming "jaywalking" defenses

Navigating multiple insurance coverage sources Meeting New York's "serious injury" threshold for lawsuits

Serving All NYC Boroughs and Beyond

With offices strategically located to serve clients throughout the metropolitan area, the firm represents pedestrian accident victims in:



Manhattan's high-traffic commercial districts

Brooklyn's busy commercial corridors

Queens' transportation hubs and airport zones

The Bronx's major thoroughfares

Staten Island's bridge approaches

Long Island's Nassau and Suffolk Counties Westchester County

No Fee Unless You Win

The Law Office of Steven Louros operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no attorney fees unless the firm successfully recovers compensation on their behalf. Free consultations are available 24/7 for serious pedestrian accidents, with attorneys available to visit hospitalized clients.

Learn More

For comprehensive information about pedestrian accident rights, compensation options, and legal strategies, visit:

To schedule a free consultation in your preferred language, call:



(718) 423-0448 (212) 481-5275

About the Law Office of Steven Louros







Law Office of Steven Louros

The Law Office of Steven Louros has served New York City's diverse communities for over 40 years, specializing in personal injury cases with a focus on catastrophic accidents. With more than $500 million recovered for clients and multilingual staff serving NYC's Chinese, Korean, and Spanish-speaking communities, the firm has established itself as a trusted advocate for injured New Yorkers. The firm's commitment to cultural sensitivity and comprehensive legal representation has earned recognition throughout the five boroughs and beyond.

Contact Information:

Law Office of Steven Louros

1261 Broadway, Suite 507

New York, NY 10001

Phone: (718) 423-0448 | (212) 481-5275

Website:



Languages Served: English, 中文 (Mandarin), 廣東話 (Cantonese), 한국어 (Korean), Español

For media inquiries, please contact the Law Office of Steven Louros through the contact information provided above.

