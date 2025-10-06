2024 Fedex Cares Report: Fedex Volunteers Recognized For Giving Back

The FedEx Founder's Fund Award, established in 2023 to honor Frederick W. Smith's legacy of service, is the most prestigious recognition in the FedEx Cares program. This global award provides grants to nonprofits selected by employees with the highest global volunteer hours.

1st Place - Carol Cope

Carol logged over 1,500 volunteer hours at eight nonprofits last year, motivated by community connections and gratitude from those she helps. Her service spans marathons, festivals, and cancer awareness events.

2nd Place - Daniel Russell

Daniel serves as a Scoutmaster for a local Boy Scout troop and has helped 70 young men achieve Eagle Scout rank. He also volunteers at FedEx Cares events, carrying on a tradition of volunteering he began in high school.

3rd Place - Scott O'Mary

Scott supports about 50 Boy Scouts in the Plano area, focusing on developing youth leaders. This cause is important to Scott, who views it as way to pay it forward for opportunities he had as a youth.

AMEA Region Top Volunteer - Dwayne van Zyl

Dwayne serves on a sea rescue crew, promoting water safety in a region with nearly 1,500 annual drownings. He and his 10-year-old daughter educate underresourced communities about water safety.

Europe Region Top Volunteer - Steve Miller

Steve dedicates weekends to woodland management, helping transform his community from coal dependence to national forest. He spends most weekends during the autumn and winter months practicing woodland management activities.

The Americas Region Top Volunteer - Rose Vallee

Rose has worked for FedEx for nearly 35 years and helps others in her community through her love of cooking and preparing hot meals every week. For the last seven years, she has prepared 150 weekly meals for the homeless through Meals with Meaning.

