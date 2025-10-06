Jefferson Rentals, LLC Announces Expansion With New 12,000 Square Foot Facility

EINPresswire/ -- Jefferson Rentals, LLC is proud to announce the opening of its brand-new 12,000 square foot warehouse facility, located on a four-acre lot adjacent to its current headquarters. The new building represents a major investment in the company’s growth and a deeper commitment to serving the local community.The expansion will allow Jefferson Rentals, LLC to increase its party rental inventory, provide more space for trucks and equipment, and support the addition of new staff across multiple departments. The company also plans to enhance its service side to meet the growing demand for equipment repair and maintenance in the region."Our new 12,000 square foot facility will allow us to expand every part of Jefferson Rentals, LLC — from increasing our party rental inventory substantially to adding more trucks, equipment, and technicians. Most importantly, this expansion means more job opportunities for our community, from laborers to sales, management, and service technicians," said PJ Dailey, co-owner of Jefferson Rentals, LLC.Beyond growth, Jefferson Rentals, LLC is dedicated to fostering a positive workplace culture and giving back to the community. The company regularly supports local events and charitable efforts, including a current food drive benefiting the mission in Martinsburg."When I invested in Jefferson Rentals, LLC, my goal was to create a safe, enjoyable work environment and continue to grow so we could provide more opportunities for our employees and give back to our community. This new facility is another step in making that vision a reality," added Dailey.Jefferson Rentals, LLC has long been a trusted partner for equipment and event rental needs in the region. With this expansion, the company looks forward to continuing its tradition of exceptional service while offering even greater value to customers, employees, and the community.About Jefferson Rentals, LLCJefferson Rentals, LLC is a locally owned and operated company led by co-owners Mark McDonald, Thomas Spaur, and PJ Dailey. Specializing in equipment and event rentals for both individuals and businesses, the company is committed to quality, customer service, and community engagement. Under the leadership of its owners, Jefferson Rentals, LLC has built a strong reputation as the region’s go-to rental provider.

MENAFN06102025003118003196ID1110157261