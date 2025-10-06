Transport Ministry Announces Partial Resumption Of Maritime Navigation In Qatar
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) issued a circular announcing the resumption of marine navigation activities during the morning shift, while continuing to suspend marine navigation activities during the evening shift, for recreation, tourism, fishing, and similar vessels.
MoT mentioned that was due to the ongoing technical glitch in the Global Positioning System (GPS), which could affect the accuracy of marine navigation devices and navigation safety.
The Ministry called on all marine vessel owners and seafarers to adhere to the following:
-Return from sailing before sunset.
-Do not sail beyond 12 nautical miles.
The Ministry affirmed that this falls within the framework of its commitment to the safety of seafarers and ensuring their safe return to their ports. It called on everyone to adhere to the provisions of this circular.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment