Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Transport Ministry Announces Partial Resumption Of Maritime Navigation In Qatar

2025-10-06 02:00:46
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) issued a circular announcing the resumption of marine navigation activities during the morning shift, while continuing to suspend marine navigation activities during the evening shift, for recreation, tourism, fishing, and similar vessels.

MoT mentioned that was due to the ongoing technical glitch in the Global Positioning System (GPS), which could affect the accuracy of marine navigation devices and navigation safety.

The Ministry called on all marine vessel owners and seafarers to adhere to the following:

-Return from sailing before sunset.

-Do not sail beyond 12 nautical miles.

The Ministry affirmed that this falls within the framework of its commitment to the safety of seafarers and ensuring their safe return to their ports. It called on everyone to adhere to the provisions of this circular.

