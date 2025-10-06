Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Brightstar Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightstar Global Solutions Corporation (“Brightstar”), formerly known as IGT Lotteryrecently announced a cybersecurity incident , which impacted the personal information of over one hundred thousand individuals. In the incident, an unauthorized person accessed Brightstar's internal corporate network and accessed records with personally identifiable information (“PII”), including names, contact information, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers or other tax identifiers, financial account information, health data, and other information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Brightstar related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Brightstar, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ... .

1

CONTACT Jerry Wells

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL ...

WEB lynchcarpenter