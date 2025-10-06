Rodrigo's Mexican Grill In Anaheim Hills Gets A Modern Makeover While Honoring 50 + Year Legacy
The reimagined Anaheim Hills restaurant introduces a modern design that opens up the dining room with expanded windows, upgraded flooring, refreshed booths, and a range of thoughtfully crafted interior enhancements. Rodrigo’s once again partnered with respected local artist Ross Boss to create multiple murals around the restaurant interior. This updated space not only elevates the dining experience for longtime guests and first-time visitors alike but also sets the blueprint for future renovations across Rodrigo’s nine additional locations throughout Orange County and beyond.
“We are so excited to welcome our Anaheim Hills community back to a restaurant that feels both brand new and warmly familiar,” said Rod Fraser, President of Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill. “This renovation is about creating the best possible environment to enjoy the dishes and hospitality that have defined Rodrigo’s for nearly five decades.”
While the Anaheim Hills restaurant was temporarily closed in April 2025 for construction, fans of Rodrigo’s continued to enjoy their favorite dishes, drinks, and hospitality at nearby locations in Orange, Anaheim, Tustin, and Corona. Many of the Anaheim Hills team members brought their signature service to those restaurants during the renovation, and now they’re excited to return home to welcome guests back this October. The refreshed Anaheim Hills location will kick off with a soft opening throughout the month, inviting the community to experience the updated space and create new memories with family and friends over Rodrigo’s authentic Mexican cuisine.
About Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill - Rooted in over 50 years of Southern California tradition, Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill is more than just a restaurant, it’s a celebration of family, flavor, and community. Founded by the Fraser family, Rodrigo’s blends time-honored family recipes with fresh, locally sourced ingredients and seasonal specials that keep guests coming back for more. From sizzling fajitas to house-made margaritas, every dish is crafted with care and served in a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere that feels like home. With locations throughout Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, Rodrigo’s continues to share its passion for authentic Mexican cuisine with generations of loyal guests.
Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill Website + Menu | Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment