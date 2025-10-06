The Green Living Guy And Evertreen Join Forces To Drive Global Reforestation And Climate Impact

EINPresswire/ -- The Green Living Guy , founded by sustainability leader Seth Leitman, is proud to announce a new collaboration with Evertreen , the global platform for planting real trees and monitoring them via satellite. This partnership represents a powerful step forward in the fight against climate change, combining Evertreen’s reforestation efforts with Seth Leitman’s decades‐long commitment to green living and clean energy.

Through his initiatives, Seth Leitman is already supporting projects is 17 countries worldwide, including Indonesia, Mozambique, Kenya, and Brazil. Thanks to his leadership, 6,083.60 tonnes of CO₂ have been offset—a tangible demonstration of how individual and collective action can help restore balance to the planet.

“Planting trees is one of the simplest and most effective ways to combat climate change. Partnering with Evertreen allows us to scale this effort globally, ensuring transparency and impact while giving people and businesses a way to directly contribute to reforestation,” said Seth Leitman, The Green Living Guy.

The collaboration will highlight practical, measurable ways for individuals and organizations to join the mission: planting trees, offsetting emissions, and supporting communities worldwide. With Evertreen’s technology and Seth Leitman’s voice for sustainable living, the partnership aims to inspire a new wave of green action across industries and societies.

About Seth Leitman – The Green Living Guy

Seth Leitman is a globally recognized sustainability consultant, author, podcast host, and founder of The Green Living Guy. With a focus on electric vehicles, renewable energy, and green living, Seth has dedicated his career to making sustainability accessible and actionable for people and businesses everywhere.

About Evertreen

Evertreen is the only platform that allows companies and individuals to plant real trees online and monitor their growth via satellite. By supporting reforestation in vulnerable areas, Evertreen helps fight climate change, create jobs, and restore ecosystems.