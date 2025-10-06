Team USA Esports Qualifiers Set For PAMESCO 2025 As UEL Prepares For Brazil Finals

EINPresswire/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEUEL Announces Team United States Esports Qualifiers for PAMESCO 2025: The Road to Brazil and the Olympic Future of Esports

As esports accelerates toward its historic inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games, the Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) is proud to announce the results of the Team United States Esports Qualifiers for the Pan American Electronic Sports Cup (PAMESCO) 2025, a milestone event shaping the future of global competitive gaming.

From September 5–14, 2025, America’s top esports athletes battled across seven titles — PUBG Mobile, Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, eFootball, Honor of Kings, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and Dota 2, for the chance to represent Team USA Esports on the international stage.

Now, the journey continues as UEL proudly congratulates the first three U.S. players to qualify for the PAMESCO Finals in Brazil, taking place November 26 – December 4, 2025:

Mojtaba_USA – eFootball

JettFury – Tekken 8

TLG – Street Fighter 6

These competitors will face off against the best players from across the Americas, as esports cements itself as the next global sporting phenomenon.

“Esports is more than just gaming; it’s the new global language of competition, innovation, and community,” said Titus Walker-CEO. “With PAMESCO 2025 and the Olympic horizon ahead, Team USA Esports is not just competing for titles; they’re representing the future of esports on the world stage.”



About UEL

The Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) is the world’s first multi-genre esports league, revolutionizing competitive gaming by bringing together the best talent across shooters, fighters, sports, strategy, and racing titles. With a mission rooted in diversity, community, and global impact, UEL is pioneering the next era of professional esports.

About USEF

The United States Esports Federation (USEF) is dedicated to developing, promoting, and supporting esports athletes and communities nationwide. As the official governing body for international competition, USEF ensures that Team USA competes and wins at the highest levels of global esports.

UEL x USEF x PAMESCO 2025 – Brazil Edition

The Road to Brazil continues.