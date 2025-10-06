Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Portillo's Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast


2025-10-06 01:31:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo's, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) announces the following event:

What: PTLO Q3 2025 Earnings Webcast
When: Tuesday, November 4 at 10 a.m. EST
Where: portillos
How: Live webcast (web address above)
Contact: Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor

*This webcast event will be archived on the Portillo's Investor Relations website for replay.
*Q3 2025 Earnings Release will go out before market open on Tuesday, November 4th.

About Portillo's
Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 90 restaurants across 10 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo's is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo's operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve our guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo's is on a mission to bring its iconic food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.

Contact:
Sara Wirth, Director of PR & Communications
...


MENAFN06102025004107003653ID1110157197

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search