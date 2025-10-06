CORRECTION -- Innventure Announces Strategic Investment In Accelsius By Johnson Controls

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In an unrelated transaction, Innventure closes $9.75 million equity financing

This press release was corrected to specify that Innventure's private placement was unrelated to the strategic investment in Accelsius by Johnson Controls.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Accelsius, a provider of two-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems, by Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI). JCI announced the transaction earlier today in a press release that can be found here .

In an unrelated transaction, Innventure also announces the closing of a private placement of Innventure common stock and warrants anchored by CastleKnight. The gross proceeds from this transaction were $9.75 million. This capital raise, along with the recently disclosed issuance to Yorkville of convertible debentures in an aggregate principal amount of up to $15 million, provides working capital to support Innventure's ongoing business operations.

About Innventure

Innventure founds, funds, and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. As owner-operators, Innventure takes what it believes to be breakthrough technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization utilizing an approach designed to help mitigate risk as it builds disruptive companies it believes have the potential to achieve a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines ''disruptive'' as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.

