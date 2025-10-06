Dr. Joel Berley Announces The Dr. Joel Berley Scholarship For Future Doctors From Plantation, Florida To Support Aspiring Medical Professionals Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Joel Berley Scholarship for Future Doctors is now accepting applications from undergraduate students across the United States who aspire to careers in medicine. Founded by Dr. Joel Berley, a respected oral and maxillofacial surgeon based in Plantation, Florida, the scholarship reflects his dedication to supporting students with the vision, passion, and academic commitment to become the next generation of medical leaders.

Dr. Joel Berley , owner of Plantation Oral Surgery, has built a career defined by excellence in patient care and a dedication to professional growth. Through this scholarship, he aims to provide students nationwide with the opportunity to take meaningful steps toward achieving their goals in the healthcare field.

Scholarship Eligibility and Requirements

The Dr. Joel Berley Scholarship for Future Doctors is open to undergraduate students in the United States who meet the following criteria:



Must be enrolled in an accredited U.S. college or university

Must be on a pre-medical or health-related academic track with a clear plan to pursue a medical career Must submit a thoughtful, original essay addressing the prompt:“What inspired you to pursue a career in medicine, and how do you envision making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients or the healthcare system as a whole?”



Essays must be under 1,000 words and will be judged on originality, clarity, insight, and relevance to the prompt.

Important Dates

The scholarship deadline is January 15, 2026 , with the winner to be announced on February 15, 2026 . One outstanding student will be selected for this one-time award to support their academic journey toward a future in healthcare.

Dr. Joel Berley's Commitment to Education

Dr. Joel Berley graduated with high honors from Rutgers University, earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine from Harvard School of Dental Medicine, and completed a comprehensive residency at Montefiore Medical Center, where he served as Chief Resident. Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Joel Berley is passionate about mentoring and creating opportunities for aspiring medical professionals nationwide.

This scholarship reflects Dr. Joel Berley 's vision to inspire students who are not only academically strong but also deeply committed to making a difference in healthcare. By supporting education, he hopes to contribute to a future where compassionate, skilled medical professionals continue to improve the quality of care for patients everywhere.

Application Details

Students interested in applying can find the complete eligibility criteria and instructions on the official scholarship website at .

