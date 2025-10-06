Paris, Make Room For Moda Productions: Sophistication, Craft, And Bespoke Design In Motion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Tracy Murray Founder Moda Productions

PARIS, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear the calendar and cue the cameras: on October 3, Moda Productions rallies a globe-spanning squad to light up Paris Fashion Week with sculptural genius, red‐carpet sparkle, resilient craft, and theatre-kid charisma. Expect structure with soul, couture with a wink, and beauty that lets the woman take the spotlight.

Why October 3 Matters



Structure with feeling: geometry, tailoring, and fit engineered to move with life, not against it.



Craft, not costume: theatre, sparkle, and story, anchored in handwork and longevity.



Sustainability with style: upcycled luxury and natural fibers that read as desire, not duty.

Women first: design that amplifies presence, voice, and ease.

Presented cohesively by Moda Productions, this showcase connects continents and craft traditions into one electric day, a living mood board for where fashion goes next. Add a seat cushion and a charged phone; the looks will be photo-hungry, and the pace deliciously high. On October 3, arrive curious and leave changed: from RAXXY's 3D revelations to Jeevan's refined heritage, the future looks fearless, global, and gloriously well‐made.



Raxxy Founder William Shen

RAXXY by William Shen

Math meets motion as William Shen reimagines outerwear with patented, block‐built 3D structures that move like future armor and honor Chinese craft traditions, a cerebral rush with runway swagger.



Alersundi Founder Alejandra Lersundi

Alersundi by Alejandra Lersundi

Mexico's eveningwear firebrand delivers curve-hugging silhouettes and modern shimmer, all hand-finished and Made‐to‐Order, built for BAFTA-to-Grammy moments and midnight entrances.



Brand Director Tatiana Prosnitskaya & MAZINI Founder Maria Mazina

MAZINI by Maria Mazina

From lecture halls to power suiting, MAZINI outfits ambitious women in natural fabrics and meticulous tailoring, elegance that reads boardroom, cocktails, and calm under pressure.



NÜ CZN Founders Judy and Nikki Murdock



NÜ CZN by Judy & Nikki Murdock

Hollywood makeup royalty turns runway renegade: luxury upcycling, gender‐fluid tailoring, and streetwise edge collide in pieces that feel cinematic and sustainably sharp.



Founders Natalie and Aleen of Aleen Sabbagh

Aleen Sabbagh

Craft meets community in quietly luxurious silhouettes built to last beyond seasons, substance-forward pieces that wear like belonging and age beautifully.

Instagram: @aleenelsabbagh





SAGIO Founder Alexander Sagio



SAGIO by Alexander Sagio

Budapest precision with a pulse: architectural lines, sensual negative space, and fits that frame the body like a modernist façade, minimal, magnetic, memorable.

Instagram: @sagio_official





Jeevan Founder Hussain Rehar

Jeevan by Hussain Rehar

Launched in 2024 by acclaimed Pakistani designer Hussain Rehar, Jeevan translates South Asia's textile heritage into architectural silhouettes, meticulous embellishment, and quiet sophistication, tradition tuned for a global stage. It's cultural fluency with international polish, crafted for women who value individuality, technique, and serene confidence.

Instagram: @jeevanbyhussianrehar



Nuki Cosmetics Founder Nuki Koshkelishvili

MOLMAUNI x Nuki Cosmetics

MOLMAUNI x Nuki Cosmetics

A couture-and-cosmetics duet for the theatre of life: MOLMAUNI's soft strength meets Nuki's pandemic-forged beauty ethos for looks that illuminate the woman rather than eclipse her.





Ragged Romances Founder Rosii Nguyen

Rosii Nguyen & Ragged Romances

Color-forward bridal for bold hearts: painterly dyes and kinetic tulle turn vows into visual poetry, stitching personal stories into gowns that don't wait for permission.

