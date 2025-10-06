Telucom LLC Awarded U.S. Patent No 12,432,294 For AI-Powered Real-Time Fraud Prevention Software

EINPresswire/ -- Telucom LLC Awarded U.S. Patent for AI-Powered Real-Time Fraud Detection in Call DataU.S. Patent No. 12,432,294 B1  Issued September 30, 2025Telucom LLC, a leader in AI-driven fraud prevention and telecommunications security, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S. Patent No. 12,432,294 B1, titled “Method and System for AI-Based Real-Time Fraud Detection Based on Call Data.”A Leap Forward in Fraud PreventionTraditional fraud monitoring tools often rely on after-the-fact analysis, leaving vulnerabilities open. The newly patented system enables instant call analysis, applying classification features, predictive scoring, and historical pattern matching. This innovation allows enterprises, financial institutions, and telecom providers to proactively stop suspicious transactions or calls before they can cause harm.Key features of the patented technology include: Real-Time AI Fraud Detection — instantly flags risky calls using live data inputs. Neural Network Analysis — applies advanced ML models to continuously learn from fraud patterns. Blockchain Integration — securely stores fraud verdicts and audit trails for transparency. Scalability Across Platforms — adaptable to telecom carriers, financial services, and enterprise call centers.Executive Commentary“Fraudsters are getting smarter, and legacy detection systems can’t keep up,” said Robert Holland, CTO and Founder of Telucom LLC. “This patent represents a significant milestone in the fight against fraud. By combining AI and blockchain, we’ve created a system that not only detects fraud in real time but evolves to stay ahead of new attack strategies.”Richard Johnson, Manager and Founder of Telucom LLC, added: “This achievement reinforces our mission to protect businesses and consumers from financial harm. With this patented technology, we are giving organizations the tools they need to stay resilient in an increasingly complex fraud landscape.”Impact on IndustryThe patented solution will have wide-ranging applications across telecommunications, banking, insurance, and government sectors. By empowering organizations to prevent fraud before it escalates, the technology improves trust, reduces financial losses, and enhances consumer protection.About Telucom LLCWith offices in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Smithfield n carolina, Telucom LLC is a pioneer in AI-driven fraud detection and telecommunications innovation. With a commitment to safeguarding enterprises and individuals, Telucom develops next-generation tools that protect businesses and consumers from evolving digital threats.Media ContactRichard JohnsonManager, Telucom LLC...954-830-7773

MENAFN06102025003118003196ID1110157151