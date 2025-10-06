Banijay Group: Weekly Share Transactions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release Paris – 6 October 2025 Share Transactions Disclosure Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 29 September to 3 October 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder's annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2025-09-29 BUY 250 8.921200 2 230.30 XAMS 2025-09-29 SELL 736 9.043207 6 655.80 XAMS 2025-09-30 BUY 454 9.053855 4 110.45 XAMS 2025-09-30 SELL 619 9.144265 5 660.30 XAMS 2025-10-01 BUY 489 9.113292 4 456.40 XAMS 2025-10-01 SELL 517 9.226789 4 770.25 XAMS 2025-10-02 BUY 278 9.112230 2 533.20 XAMS 2025-10-02 SELL 698 9.206662 6 426.25 XAMS 2025-10-03 BUY 70 9.150000 640.50 XAMS 2025-10-03 SELL 100 9.200000 920.00 XAMS

Q3 2025 results: 6 November 2025

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group's activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe's fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters:

