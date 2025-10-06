Jewish Refugee's Journey: Love, Racial Barriers, And New Beginnings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jewish refugee Rachel's journey from Nazi Germany to love and success in America, overcoming racial barriers, is brought to life by Palmetto Publishing.

Charleston, SC, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please, Just Call Me Rachel is a compelling narrative that follows Rachel, a Jewish refugee, and her mother as they escape the horrors of Nazi Germany after her father's arrest for treason in 1943. Arriving in London, Rachel finds work as a server in a bustling pub, where she meets a charming black American soldier. Their love blossoms amidst the chaos of war, but societal prejudices and her mother's deep-seated bigotry threaten to tear them apart.



Years later, fate reunites them in New York City, where they strive to build a life filled with hope and ambition. Rachel's journey is marked by her determination to overcome the challenges of raising a family while pursuing her dream of becoming a clothing designer. She faces the harsh realities of antisemitism and racism, which test her resolve and creativity.



As Rachel navigates her new world, her passion for fashion and her love for her family become her guiding forces. Fede Abruzzo structures the narrative to explore her transformation as she learns to embrace her identity and confront the obstacles that threaten her happiness. Will Rachel's unwavering spirit and dedication to her loved ones be enough to carve out a place for herself in a society that often feels hostile?



This sweeping tale spans decades, inviting readers to witness Rachel's evolution from a refugee to a successful designer, highlighting the power of love, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams against all odds. Key themes include:



- Overcoming racial barriers

- The impact of war on personal relationships

- The journey of self-discovery

- The pursuit of dreams in the face of adversity

- The importance of family and love



Please, Just Call Me Rachel is a powerful exploration of identity and the quest for fulfillment. In every stitch, I found my voice, says Fede Abruzzo, capturing the essence of Rachel's journey. What will Rachel's next chapter reveal as she continues to navigate her complex world?



Please, Just Call Me Rachel is available for purchase online at Amazon and .

About the Author : Fede Abruzzo was born and raised in San Francisco, California. He studied drama at San Francisco City College and participated in workshops at the Berkeley Repertory School of Theater. Fede is currently writing a vignette reflecting on his experiences growing up in North Beach. Additionally, he is working on a documentary film,“Babylon by the Bay” that explores the Bay Area music explosion of the 1960s. His diverse creative pursuits highlight his deep connection to the vibrant culture of San Francisco and its artistic legacy.

