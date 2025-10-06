CDM Smith Reaches Milestones To Advance The Surface Water Discharge Elimination Program For The City Of Fort Myers
The project aims to secure more reclaimed water for public access use and eliminate discharge of treated wastewater into the Caloosahatchee River. As the Central and South AWWTF both near full capacity, the expansion is crucial to sustain the growing population of the city and meet water service demands. This project will increase the reclaimed system capacity at the two AWWTFs from 18 MGD to 72 MGD by adding filtration and high-level disinfectant for tertiary treatment. Once complete, the two facilities will have enough capacity to support the city's demand for wastewater treatment, and beneficial reuse and disposal through 2040.
“The City of Fort Myers Surface Water Discharge Elimination Project is a transformative milestone that honors our commitment to protecting Florida's waterways and communities. Through high-value, innovative engineering and construction, we're setting a new benchmark for sustainable infrastructure in the region,” said Justin Saarinen, principal and client service leader at CDM Smith.
CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world's environmental and infrastructure challenges.
