Bank Of The Pacific To Launch New Website Early In The Fourth Quarter

ABERDEEN, Wash., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of the Pacific is excited to announce the launch on Oct. 7, 2025, of its newly redesigned website, aimed at enhancing the online banking experience for customers and clients. The updated site features a modern design, improved navigation, and a range of new tools and resources tailored to meet the needs of our clients.With a focus on user experience, the new website offers easy access to banking services, including account management, current rates, and financial resources. Customers will be able to find information quickly and efficiently, allowing them to manage their finances with greater ease. The site is optimized for mobile devices, ensuring that banking on-the-go is seamless and user-friendly."We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which reflects our commitment to providing exceptional service and support to our customers," said Denise Portmann, President and CEO of Bank of the Pacific."This upgrade is part of our ongoing effort to leverage technology to improve our services and make banking more accessible for everyone in our communities."Visit to learn more and, starting in early October, to explore the new features and enhanced user experience.

Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in Western Washington and Oregon. As of July 25, 2025, the Company had total assets of $1.2 billion and operated eighteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and two branches in Clatsop County, Oregon. The Company also operates loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington and Salem, Oregon. Visit the Company's website at . Member FDIC.

