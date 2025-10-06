403
John Michael Ferrari Receives Best Gospel/Christian Contemporary Award For“The Son Don't Lie”
EINPresswire/ -- The Intercontinental Music Awards has named “The Son Don’t Lie” by singer-songwriter John Michael Ferrari the Best Gospel / Contemporary Christian Song in North America. With its haunting, almost medieval tones and stirring message, the song stands out as a modern-day hymn — both grounded and ethereal.
Ferrari’s vocals glide over a rich soundscape that evokes candlelit chapels and whispered prayers. The song gently unfolds a message of truth and inner strength in the face of temptation — a lyrical journey that resonates deeply, regardless of faith.
“When I was writing ‘The Son Don’t Lie,’ I didn’t set out to write a song about Jesus,” Ferrari reflects. “I was simply following a quiet voice within, guiding the lyrics and melody. It wasn’t until the song was finished that I realized — I was writing about the Son of God.”
"The Son Don't Lie" is about listening to God in the face of temptations. Written by Ferrari and Pepper Jay, "The Son Don't Lie" was produced by Pepper Jay and recorded at Beaird Music Group in Nashville. "The Son Don't Lie" was released on the indie label Cappy Records.
John Michael Ferrari is also currently FYC ("For Your Consideration") in the Pop Solo Contemporary category with his recent release "When Love Is Love".
John Michael Ferrari splits his time between Nashville and his ranch in Pahrump, Nevada. His songs are available all music platforms.
