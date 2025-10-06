Sports's First Weekend Streaming The Super League Kerala Delivers Strong Kickoff

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three matches draw big in-stadium crowds and robust online viewership

KERALA, India, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the“Company” or“SEGG Media”) the global sports, entertainment, and gaming conglomerate today announced a successful weekend of streaming of the opening weekend of the Super League Kerala (“SLK”) on the Sports platform. The matches delivered three action-packed fixtures and significant audience engagement across stadiums and digital platforms.

Weekend Match Results



Game 1: Calicut FC vs Forca Kochi FC – 2-1, EMS Stadium, Calicut – 25,974

Game 2: Malappuram FC vs Thrissur Magic FC – 1-0, Payyanad Stadium, Malappuram – 14,236 Game 3: Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC vs Kannur Warriors FC – 2-3, Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram – 7,452



Sponsors & Partners



Tournament Sponsors: Amul Broadcast Partners: (streaming) and Sony (linear broadcast)

Audience Highlights



Total digital viewers (weekend): 517,577

Average Watch Time: 60 mins Top markets by viewership: India, UAE



Majed Al-Sorour, President of said: “The opening weekend proves the appetite for vision. India is just the beginning. Our focus now is to expand aggressively across Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, creating a global hub for streaming, sponsorship, and fan-first entertainment.”

Marc Bircham, Board Director and Director of Acquisitions at added :“This weekend showcased the excitement and potential of the Super League Kerala. The atmosphere in the stadiums was electric, and the online response confirms there's a massive audience for high-quality football content from Kerala. Partnering with SLK and Sony lets us bring these moments to fans everywhere, and this is just the start of journey to scale football streaming globally.”

Tim Scoffham, CEO of Media, commented: “Partnering with the Super League Kerala allows us to expand footprint in one of the fastest-growing football markets in the world. This is about more than streaming - it's about understanding our audience, enhancing fan value, and converting that insight into monetization and long-term shareholder growth.”

This upcoming weekend's matches will see the implementation of the platform user registration system. Registration and access to the content is free for users however it allows the Company to position the platform for monetization through sponsorships, advertising, and premium experiences over the course of the season.

With the start of the India Super League (“ISL”) delayed this season, the Super League Kerala is capitalizing on the opportunity to engage Indian and global football fans. The partnership with SLK is a cornerstone of strategy to expand across India and MENA, accelerating audience growth in the Indian subcontinent and Middle Eastern territories.

About

is a next-generation sports media platform delivering premium original content, global distribution, and fan-first live experiences. Through scalable technology and innovative partnerships, is redefining how the world connects with sports.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including and Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

