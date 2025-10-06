K.A. Griffin, Award-Winning Author, Shows Ordinary People Achieving Extraordinary Things In The Accidental World Series

EINPresswire/ -- Award-winning author K.A. Griffin ’s six-part The Accidental World series redefines heroism. With two books already published, Book 3, The Timeless Enemy, is set for release in November 2025. Griffin demonstrates that ordinary people, not superpowers, create heroes, confronting greed, power, and control in a strange world free of bias.

“Life teaches us that who we become is often reflected by what others want us to be,” Griffin says. “This series reminds readers, especially young ones, to focus on becoming who they want to be.”

Book 1: The Accidental World

Ethan Scott lives with his grandfather above Bingham’s Rare Artifacts, an unusual store with unusual customers. A whiz at a secret board game, Ethan prefers the trappings of a mysterious past to friends, until his grandfather disappears, leaving a cryptic letter and a valuable gift. To save him, Ethan must navigate time, uncover his grandfather’s secrets, and decide whether to embrace the hero he was born to be.

Book 2: The Invisible City

Ethan’s journey continues as he is forced to attend Arcborne, a hidden school in a valley unmarked on any map. Famous overnight and surrounded by enemies, he must uncover a city full of secrets while his friends and family race to rescue him. Even in beauty and isolation, Ethan cannot escape the Chancellor’s gaze, learning that knowledge can be powerful, or deadly.

Book 3 Coming November 2025: The Timeless Enemy

The rebellion has moved from rhetoric to violence, and multiple enemies seek to find and destroy the Resistance. Ethan learns that family is not defined by blood and genetics, and that love begins with a natural feeling of familiarity. Griffin’s six-part series blends adventure, mystery, and life lessons, inspiring readers to embrace their own path and discover their own authentic self.

“I wanted to create a world free of bias, where courage, compassion, and resilience guide the heroes. While the stories mirror the challenges of our world, they also offer hope and empower readers to understand that the hero isn’t someone else. The hero is you, ” says Griffin.

About the Author

K.A. Griffin is the award-winning author of The Accidental World series, currently working on Book 4. His love of storytelling began in high school when he turned Christmas morning into a family-wide mystery. He lives in Texas with his wife, son, two rescue dogs, and a mischievous rescue cat.

