Dr. Jay Grossman Agrees: One In Three Young Adults Are Skipping The Dentist, And It Could Cost Them Their Health
Dr. Grossman highlights several critical obstacles that prevent young adults from scheduling regular dental appointments, including financial barriers, inadequate insurance coverage, and the misconception that preventive care can be delayed until serious issues arise.
"With dental insurance often separate from medical coverage, many young adults fall into a 'policy gap,' leaving them without access to routine care. This, along with other challenges such as housing or employment concerns, makes it even harder for them to prioritize their oral health," says Dr. Jay Grossman. "Studies show that renters and those without health coverage are far more likely to skip dental appointments."
Skipping regular dental care doesn’t just affect the teeth; it can have serious consequences for overall health. Studies show that neglecting oral care is linked to mental health challenges and increased cardiovascular risks, underscoring how closely oral health is connected to overall wellness.
“Dental health is about more than teeth; it affects your entire body,” Dr. Grossman explains. “When young adults skip preventive care, they risk infections, emergency treatments, and long-term conditions like heart disease. Early, affordable care is critical.”
About Dr. Jay Grossman
Dr. Grossman is a recipient of the Strusser Award for outstanding contributions to public health, Assistant Professor of Dentistry at UCLA, Adjunct Assistant Professor at NYU College of Dentistry, Chief Dental Advisor at Grind Oral Care, and a former Dental Officer in the U.S. Navy. He is also the founder of Concierge Dentistry and Homeless Not Toothless, which has provided over $11 million in pro bono dental care, and the author of "Essential Pillars: The Three Proven Keys to Success and Happiness. "
To learn more about Dr. Jay Grossman and his impactful work, click here:
