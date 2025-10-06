VFC INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces That VF Corp. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Class Definition
This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired VFC securities between October 30, 2023 and May 20, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/VFC.
Case Details
The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors regarding VFC's turnaround plans while concealing material adverse facts about the true state of those plans;(2) Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that additional significant reset actions would be necessary to return the Vans brand to growth, resulting in substantial setbacks to Vans' revenue growth trajectory; (3) These setbacks were neither contemplated nor cautioned in Defendants' public commentary on the Reinvent initiative or the Vans turnaround progress; and (4) As a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times, causing Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase VFC's securities at artificially inflated prices.
What's Next?
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in VFC you have until November 12, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.
There is No Cost to You
We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.
Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.
