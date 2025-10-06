Charlee.Ai & Nexus Venture Partners Announce Alliance To Advance AI-Driven Risk Intelligence & Claims For P&C Insurance

EINPresswire/ -- Charlee , a leader in AI-powered predictive analytics for property & casualty (P&C) insurance, today announced a strategic alliance with Nexus Venture Partners, Inc. The partnership focuses on accelerating adoption of AI advantages in underwriting (risk intelligence) and claims management, helping carriers enhance decision-making, reduce expenses, and deliver better outcomes for policyholders.

Driving Underwriting Precision

Through this alliance, Charlee’s risk intelligence platform—trained on over 60 million claims—will be promoted jointly with Nexus Venture Partners to support carriers seeking sharper underwriting capabilities. By providing early insights into severity, litigation potential, and risk intelligence, the solutions help insurers price more accurately, manage portfolios, and optimize reserves.

Transforming Claims Intelligence

Charlee’s claims components deliver measurable results: reducing attorney involvement, improving reserve accuracy by 15–20%, and speeding resolution cycles by up to 45%. Together, Charlee and Nexus Venture Partners will bring these advantages to a wider network of carriers, MGAs, and TPAs.

“Our alliance with Nexus Venture Partners is about scale and shared vision. Together, we will help P&C insurers leverage AI not as a buzzword, but as a practical engine for better underwriting and claims outcomes,” said Sri Ramaswamy, CEO of Charlee.

“Charlee has proven that AI can transform insurance workflows with accuracy and transparency. This collaboration allows us to highlight and extend those benefits across the industry, empowering carriers to embrace AI with confidence,” added Zayda Marrie, Chief Executive Officer at Nexus Venture Partners, Inc.

About Charlee

Charlee is a predictive claims intelligence platform that uses AI, NLP, and machine learning to analyze structured and unstructured claims data. With capabilities in litigation, severity, fraud, and reserve forecasting, Charlee helps insurers, TPAs, and MGAs reduce costs, mitigate risk, and improve claims outcomes.